Jerry Jones is viewed as the NFL's biggest loser at the start of free agency
The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones have had a better start to free agency compared to their 'all-in' approach last season.
They've managed to retain several key free agents, with the exceptions of Jourdan Lewis and Chauncey Golston.
Additionally, they've brought in three affordable external free agents who could potentially start for the team this season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Despite these small but positive moves, NFL.com writer Jeffri Chadiha has named Jerry Jones as the biggest loser in his recent article on the winners and losers in NFL free agency.
Surprisingly, his position on the list has nothing to do with the 2025 free agents he did or didn't sign. Instead, it focuses on the lack of urgency he has shown in extending superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons.
"The Dallas Cowboys owner couldn't have been pleased when he saw the Cleveland Browns giving all that money to Myles Garrett. That's because his job of signing star linebacker Micah Parsons to a new deal just became a whole lot harder," Chadiha wrote.
MORE: Micah Parsons' brother approves of new Dallas Cowboys additions, unless he doesn’t
Dubbing Jerry Jones as the biggest loser of free agency may be slightly premature, as the Cowboys still have plenty of time to extend Micah Parsons to a deal that benefits both sides. However, his claim certainly isn't a bold one considering what took place last offseason.
Chadiha is simply predicting that Jones will mishandle Parsons' contract, similar to how he handled Lamb and Prescott situation last offseason, "If you thought Jones had some healthy tussles with those other stars over their deals, just wait to see how this one plays out with Parsons. It's going to hurt, big time."
Chadiha certainly has no faith in Jones and the front office to get a deal done with Micah Parsons in a timely manner. He also believes that Garrett's deal will add complications and ultimately drive up Parsons' price.
