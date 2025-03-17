Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: OL breakdown, analysis
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys had to replace two starters on their offensive line with Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz leaving in free agency. This offseason, they lost another key member of the O-line when Zack Martin decided to retire.
They had mixed results in 2024 trying to replace Smith and Biadasz, and could have more issues this year. Through the first week of free agency, the Cowboys haven’t added any outside free agents, but they lost a key contributor when Chuma Edoga signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
That said, let’s look at how their line looks following the first week of free agency.
Dallas Cowboys current starting offensive line
LT: Tyler Guyton
LG: Tyler Smith
C: Cooper Beebe
RG: Brock Hoffman
RT: Terence Steele
Dallas employed this lineup when Martin was injured last year, however, Tyler Guyton was unable to hold his job. He was often rotated out in favor of Edoga, which won’t happen now that the veteran is gone. That puts a lot of pressure on Guyton, who needs to show improvement in year two.
MORE: Dante Fowler shares message with Dallas Cowboys fans after NFL free agency reunion
Right tackle isn’t as much of a concern after Terence Steele performed well in 2024. He bounced back from a subpar 2023 campaign, which was his first year back from knee surgery.
Tyler Smith is suddenly the veteran of the group and has emerged as a leader. The Cowboys could switch Cooper Beebe and Brock Hoffman, but both did well in these projected spots last season.
Dallas Cowboys reserve tackles
Asim Richards
Matt Waletzko
Nathan Thomas
Earl Bostick Jr.
Matt Waletzko is the veteran of the group but Asim Richards made one start and appeared in 13 games last year — compared to seven games with no starts for Waletzko. Richards has been a decent player and could be the swing tackle if he shows more improvement.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: Wide receiver breakdown, analysis
Nathan Thomas was a seventh round pick last year but was never on the field. Earl Bostick Jr. is also looking for his first regular season snap, and might be a practice squad player.
Dallas Cowboys reserve interior line
G: Robert Jones
G: T.J. Bass
C: Dakoda Shepley
Robert Jones started 17 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 but he didn’t exactly light it up. He’s expected to be a reserve but gives them valuable experience. T.J. Bass was undrafted out of Oregon but has developed into a solid option as well. He was in line to replace Martin before Hoffman’s ascension.
Dakoda Shepley was re-signed during the first week of free agency and is listed as the backup center. That might not be the case, however. If Beebe went down, Dallas would be more likely to move Jones or Bass into the lineup and put Hoffman at center.
Grade: C+
The Cowboys re-signed Hoffman, which was a smart move. He should give them a serviceable replacement. Adding Robert Jones was an underrated move considering he started 17 games last year for Miami, but it would be nice to see them target someone such as Will Hernandez — who has ties to offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.
Overall, they did fine through Week 1, ensuring they have some depth. Still, this isn’t the same unit we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in Big D.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries