Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: OL breakdown, analysis

Breaking down the current Dallas Cowboys OL depth chart.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and center Brock Hoffman
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and center Brock Hoffman / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys had to replace two starters on their offensive line with Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz leaving in free agency. This offseason, they lost another key member of the O-line when Zack Martin decided to retire.

They had mixed results in 2024 trying to replace Smith and Biadasz, and could have more issues this year. Through the first week of free agency, the Cowboys haven’t added any outside free agents, but they lost a key contributor when Chuma Edoga signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That said, let’s look at how their line looks following the first week of free agency.

Dallas Cowboys current starting offensive line

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Tyler Smith / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

LT: Tyler Guyton
LG: Tyler Smith
C: Cooper Beebe
RG: Brock Hoffman
RT: Terence Steele

Dallas employed this lineup when Martin was injured last year, however, Tyler Guyton was unable to hold his job. He was often rotated out in favor of Edoga, which won’t happen now that the veteran is gone. That puts a lot of pressure on Guyton, who needs to show improvement in year two.

Right tackle isn’t as much of a concern after Terence Steele performed well in 2024. He bounced back from a subpar 2023 campaign, which was his first year back from knee surgery.

Tyler Smith is suddenly the veteran of the group and has emerged as a leader. The Cowboys could switch Cooper Beebe and Brock Hoffman, but both did well in these projected spots last season.

Dallas Cowboys reserve tackles

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Asim Richards
Matt Waletzko
Nathan Thomas
Earl Bostick Jr.

Matt Waletzko is the veteran of the group but Asim Richards made one start and appeared in 13 games last year — compared to seven games with no starts for Waletzko. Richards has been a decent player and could be the swing tackle if he shows more improvement.

Nathan Thomas was a seventh round pick last year but was never on the field. Earl Bostick Jr. is also looking for his first regular season snap, and might be a practice squad player.

Dallas Cowboys reserve interior line

Dallas Cowboys
Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

G: Robert Jones
G: T.J. Bass
C: Dakoda Shepley

Robert Jones started 17 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 but he didn’t exactly light it up. He’s expected to be a reserve but gives them valuable experience. T.J. Bass was undrafted out of Oregon but has developed into a solid option as well. He was in line to replace Martin before Hoffman’s ascension.

Dakoda Shepley was re-signed during the first week of free agency and is listed as the backup center. That might not be the case, however. If Beebe went down, Dallas would be more likely to move Jones or Bass into the lineup and put Hoffman at center.

Grade: C+

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Cowboys re-signed Hoffman, which was a smart move. He should give them a serviceable replacement. Adding Robert Jones was an underrated move considering he started 17 games last year for Miami, but it would be nice to see them target someone such as Will Hernandez — who has ties to offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.

Overall, they did fine through Week 1, ensuring they have some depth. Still, this isn’t the same unit we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in Big D.

Randy Gurzi
