Cowboys’ hidden gem among highest PFF grades against Jets in Week 5
Before their showdown with the New York Jets in Week 5, Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys would need everyone to pitch in to win.
That was especially true on offense where they were missing four starting offensive linemen and two of their top three receivers. Dallas was able to get the job done despite the injury concerns, thanks in large part to a breakout game from Ryan Flournoy.
MORE: Former Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle ready for revenge game after career-high outing
The second-year receiver recorded his first-ever 100-yard outing, hauling in six receptions for 114 yards. That effort led to him being the highest-rated player on the team, according to PFF.
Dallas Cowboys offensive PFF grades
Flournoy had a score of 90.8, which was more than 15 points higher than the second-highest offensive player, Javonte Williams. The fifth-year running back had a big game as well, going for 135 yards on the ground with two total touchdowns
Jake Ferguson and Dak Prescott went off once again to come in third and fourth with Terence Steele the fifth-highest rated. That’s a huge confidence boost for Steele, who was the only true starter on the line.
Surprisingly enough, Nate Thomas was the lowest-graded, even though it seemed he held his own. They also had a solid outing from Hunter Luepke, who was fifth lowest.
Jalen Tolbert, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker rounded out the bottom five.
Dallas Cowboys defensive PFF grades
On defense, Dante Fowler led the way with a grade of 86.3. Fowler had one sack but hit Justin Fields five other times. Second was Jack Sanborn, who was forced to leave early due to an injury.
Kaiir Elam and Reddy Stewart played well enough to make the top five as did Solomon Thomas, who had a big tackle for a loss early in the game.
As for the low scores, Jadeveon Clowney, Shemar James, Kenny Clark, Kenneth Murray, and Donovan Wilson comprise that list.
The main issues were at defensive tackle and linebacker, which explains how Breece Hall was able to explode so often.
