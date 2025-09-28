Cowboys Country

Cowboys' second-year LB finally gets opportunity to shine after surprise inactive

With the Green Bay Packers in the house, the Cowboys are turning to a couple young linebackers after last minute scratch.

Nikki Chavanelle

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau (35) grabs a hold of Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) following a play inthe first half at SoFi Stadium.
Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau (35) grabs a hold of Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) following a play inthe first half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
A surprise scratch ahead of Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game has Matt Eberflus's defense turning to a couple of young players to step up in primetime.

Linebacker Damone Clark popped up on the inactives list ahead of the matchup, leaving Dallas to slot in second-year linebacker Marist Liufau.

The team is also activating rookie linebacker Shemar James for the first time this season. Clark's absence, which is a healthy scratch, opens up playing time for Liufau and perhaps James as well.

MORE: Cowboys All-Pro CB benched amid secondary shuffle to spark defense

Though he's played in limited fashion so far this year, recording just three tackles, all in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Liufau was a major contributor as a rookie.

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau (35)
Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau (35) for a first down during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Cowboys leaned on him when injuries took their toll, and he ended 2024 with nine starts.

MORE: Is Jaydon Blue playing for Dallas Cowboys vs Packers in Week 4?

Overall, Liufau finished his rookie season with 50 combined tackles (30 solo). That put him in the top seven for tackles and he tied for the fifth-most tackles for loss with four. He also had 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James tackles Baltimore Ravens running back D'Ernest Johnson
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' third-rounder out of Notre Dame is replacing Clark who has 12 tackles through the first three games this season.

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

