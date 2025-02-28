Dallas Cowboys linked to RB with injury concerns in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys shocked fans in 2024 when they didn’t select a running back in the NFL Draft. Despite losing Tony Pollard in free agency, they felt comfortable going into the season with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle as their primary options.
Dowdle ended up taking the lead role and topped 1,000 yards, but the ground game as a whole left a lot to be desired. That's why they're expected to be more active this year in scouting rookie running backs — especially with Dowdle set for free agency.
They could also still look for veteran help in free agency. If so, David Latham of Last Word on Sports believes they would be a good fit for Nick Chubb. Latham named five landing spots for the veteran, saying Dallas could be in play since he won't command a big salary.
"The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly be 'selectively aggressive' in free agency, which is just code for saying they won’t spend big on expensive free agents. It’s going to be another cheap offseason in Dallas, as the team saves up for the inevitable Micah Parsons extension. Nick Chubb shouldn’t cost much as a free agent, and the veteran has the track record to handle a three-down role. If he can return to form with more time to recover from his knee injury, he could be a solid buy-low candidate that could easily outplay a cheap one-year contract."
A second-round pick in 2018, Chubb racked up 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns on the ground for the Cleveland Browns. He averages 5.1 yards per attempt but heads into free agency with question marks looming.
Chubb played just two games in 2023 before suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the Steelers. He returned in late October last year but was sent to the IR again when he broke his foot against Kansas City.
He turns 30 in December which is another concern but if he can return to 80 percent, he could be a one-year rental capable of getting the ground game back on track.
