Dallas Cowboys head coaching search adds surprising offensive guru
The Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search has taken another interesting twist.
It has been reported that the Cowboys' search for their next leading man could last until mid-February, which means Jerry Jones and Co. may be waiting to interview a member of a Super Bowl-winning coaching staff.
During an update on Dallas' search on NFL GameDay, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed a new candidate who could be in the mix.
Along with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the Cowboys could "possibly look at Kliff Kingsbury," who is the offensive coordinator of the division-rival Washington Commanders.
Before taking over as head coach of the Washington Commanders, Kingsbury served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022. He was also a head coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Kingsbury is also credited with helping to develop quarterbacks like Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon with an upset win over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions.
With Washington's win, the Cowboys will need to wait to interview Kingsbury, who will be preparing to face the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Divisional Round game on Sunday afternoon.
