Cowboys lose 2 free wins each year as Giants finally face reality
Monday could wind up being a sad day for Dallas Cowboys fans, and it has nothing to do with their game against the Houston Texans.
Dallas, currently sitting at 3-6, needs to start thinking about their future, which is rather uncertain. It’s also going to contain two fewer easy wins.
Daniel Jones, who is 1-8 against the Cowboys in his career was benched by the New York Giants. The 2-8 Giants are now expected to turn to Tommy DeVito, who gets the call instead of Drew Lock.
MORE: Jerry Jones has destroyed Mike McCarthy & any chance of redemption
The lone win Jones picked up against Dallas was in January of 2021. That happened to be when Dak Prescott was out with a broken ankle and New York won 23-19.
The Giants were criticized for selecting Jones at No. 6 overall in 2019. He had some fun moments for them but overall, it was a struggle.
That’s why the criticism grew louder when he was signed to a four-year, $160 million extension in 2022.
With an injury guarantee built into his deal, the Giants are unlikely to activate Jones the rest of the season before releasing him ahead of 2025.
