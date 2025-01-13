NFC team could be waiting in the wings to pursue Cowboys' Mike McCarthy
Time is running out. When the clock strikes midnight, Mike McCarthy will be a free agent if the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones fail to finalize a contract.
After letting McCarthy enter the season on the final year of his deal and failing to make any progress throughout the season, it is seemingly more and more likely that McCarthy will be able to speak with other teams in a matter of hours.
If that is the case, McCarthy won't be waiting long for teams to show interest.
The Chicago Bears have already reached out to request an interview with the head coach, but the Cowboys denied their advances.
But, there is another NFC team who could be "very interested" in McCarthy's services.
According to Saints beat writer Nick Underhill, the Saints are one team who could be in the mix for McCarthy if he does not return to Big D.
The whole situation has been handled poorly from the jump, but is anyone surprised? This is a Jerry Jones run team, so there is always chaos.
The only question that remains is: does Jerry have a backup plan? And what is it?
Get your popcorn ready, Cowboys Nation. It's going to be a wild ride over the next few hours while the NFL world is on McCarthy watch.
