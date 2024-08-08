Cowboys rookie defensive end praised for incredible work ethic
The Dallas Cowboys are counting on their 2024 draft class to make an immediate impact.
Players like Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe, and Marist Liufau will have an opportunity to be on the field in Week One when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns.
Another name that fans may need to get used to hearing is second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland.
According to the team, Kneeland brings his lunch pail to work every day.
Kneeland has no quit
The former Western Michigan star has received nothing but praise from those around the organization, including assistant defensive line coach Greg Ellis:
On our off day, Marshawn calls me and asks to meet to look at some film, I was talking to my wife, and I told her I had to get off to meet with one of the guys to look at some film. When you have a guy that's as talented as he is, but understands that it takes more than what you did in college to be able to be successful – I was glad to see that.- Greg Ellis, assistant D line coach
There's no question that Kneeland is a high-character player. He told reporters earlier this summer that he will keep his mother's memory alive every time he touches the field by having her with him with the chain that he wears.
Kneeland is going to easily become a fan favorite in Dallas; now, it is up to him to perform at the highest level.
