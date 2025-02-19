Dallas Cowboys' Matt Eberflus raves about opportunities for Micah Parsons
The new Dallas Cowboys coaching staff is giving fans every reason to get excited. On Tuesday, the coordinators and assistants spoke to the media and provided quotes that had the energy flowing in Cowboys Nation.
New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who previously coached the Chicago Bears, was among those to speak to the media and he could not stop raving about star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
Parsons is in line for a blockbuster contract extension, and if Eberflus can utilize the All-Pro, becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL is not out of the question.
Eberflus raved about Parsons' versatility and the opportunities he will have in the new system.
"Micah is a premier pass rusher. We're going to use him that way, certainly, and he's one heck of an athlete that can do a lot of different things for us on defense," Eberflus said.
Not only is Parsons a premier pass rusher, he's a generational talent on the defensive side of the ball.
Despite missing four games for the Cowboys last season, he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If he can stay healthy, Parsons is the type of player destined for Canton.
If Eberflus commits to making Parsons the focal point of the defense, Cowboys fans could be in for a treat in 2025.
