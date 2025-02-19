New Dallas Cowboys assistant coach has epic quote inspiring secondary of ballhawks
Al Harris was one of the most popular Dallas Cowboys assistant coaches. During his five seasons as the defensive backs coach, the Cowboys' secondary turned into one of the most opportunistic groups in the league.
When he left for the Chicago Bears this offseason, it was a blow. The good news is that his replacement is off to a strong start with an epic quote that's sure to fire up the ballhawks in Big D.
MORE: Cowboys OC Klayton Adams to bring aggressive philosophy to Dallas
David Overstreet II worked as a defensive quality control coach and defensive back backs coach with Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis and the assistant defensive backs coach and nickel backs coach in Chicago. When Eberflus was named defensive coordinator in Dallas, the two linked up again as Overstreet will serve as the defensive backs coach.
The 41-year-old has a simple approach that's sure to get the secondary fired up. While speaking with the media, he said his team is going to take the ball away — and issued a challenge to his defensive backs who are being targeted.
“When the ball is in the air, that’s our ball. That means he doesn’t want it anymore. If he threw it at you, that means he thinks his guy is better than you are.”
Dallas has two of the premier ballhawks in the NFL, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. Diggs recorded 11 interceptions in 2022 and Bland had nine in 2023 — with five going for a pick-six.
They have the players who know how to make the big play and a coach willing to unleash them. It could be fun watching this defense again in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB