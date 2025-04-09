Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons to channel inner 'Michael Jordan' for 2025 season?

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons teased a potential change for the 2025 NFL season that had an All-Pro teammate dubbing him the team's "Michael Jordan."

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for a bounceback year in 2025 after a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign and a key part of the turnaround will be superstar defender Micah Parsons.

Parsons is in line for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

While that contract is still in the works, Parsons is teasing another change for the upcoming season that has one of his All-Pro teammates referencing an all-time sports legend.

MORE: DeMarvion Overshown makes Cowboys history with massive announcement

Parsons was sharing his thoughts on social media when he teased a new look to his followers.

"I think ima play this year bald headed y'all," Parsons wrote on X. Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs quoted Parsons' message with the hope of channeling the NBA GOAT Michael Jordan.

Micah Jordan? Talk about legendary.

MORE: Micah Parsons reflects on Dallas Cowboys career, future NFL plans

Parsons is already one of the best players in the NFL and he is going to be paid like it. Last season, he joined an exclusive group of football legends after reaching double-digit sacks for the fourth straight season to start his career.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.

The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. So while he may not be known for dribbling a ball and putting it through the hoop, he is on his way to testing that title of being the "Michael Jordan" of NFL defensive ends.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB

NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12

Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine

Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News