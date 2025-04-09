Micah Parsons to channel inner 'Michael Jordan' for 2025 season?
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for a bounceback year in 2025 after a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign and a key part of the turnaround will be superstar defender Micah Parsons.
Parsons is in line for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
While that contract is still in the works, Parsons is teasing another change for the upcoming season that has one of his All-Pro teammates referencing an all-time sports legend.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown makes Cowboys history with massive announcement
Parsons was sharing his thoughts on social media when he teased a new look to his followers.
"I think ima play this year bald headed y'all," Parsons wrote on X. Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs quoted Parsons' message with the hope of channeling the NBA GOAT Michael Jordan.
Micah Jordan? Talk about legendary.
MORE: Micah Parsons reflects on Dallas Cowboys career, future NFL plans
Parsons is already one of the best players in the NFL and he is going to be paid like it. Last season, he joined an exclusive group of football legends after reaching double-digit sacks for the fourth straight season to start his career.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. So while he may not be known for dribbling a ball and putting it through the hoop, he is on his way to testing that title of being the "Michael Jordan" of NFL defensive ends.
