Cowboys predicted to make Micah Parsons highest-paid NFL defender with wild price tag
Micah Parsons missed four games for the Dallas Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the NFL and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
The former Penn State Nittany Lions standout is in line for a major payday, and he has said he would like it to be sooner rather than later.
Parsons wants to have his long-term deal in place so the Cowboys can then focus on NFL free agency without the distraction of whether they will pay him a blockbuster deal and just how much it will cost.
Benjamin Solak of ESPN shared his biggest predictions for the offseason and it's good news for those who want Parsons to remain a Cowboy for the long term.
"Despite some public consternation between edge rusher Micah Parsons and the Cowboys' brass, an extension will get done this offseason, and it'll be the biggest one a defensive player has ever seen," Solak wrote.
"Nick Bosa got $170 million over five years; Parsons will get $175 million over the same length, along with $125 million in total guaranteed money to exceed Bosa's $122.5 million figure. Parsons has been the league's best defender when on the field this season. He deserves every penny."
Parsons has previously said he doesn't need to be the highest-paid defender in the league, but if the Cowboys do re-sign him it would be wise to make an offer that is reflective of what he's worth.
There is no denying Parsons' game-changing ability and that he was the most dominant edge rusher in the league when healthy in 2024.
For a team that needs playmakers on both sides of the ball, giving Parsons the predicted deal is a no-brainer.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. So, Jerry Jones, don't drag your feet this time, and get a deal done quickly.
