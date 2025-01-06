Micah Parsons reflects on Dallas Cowboys career, future NFL plans
Contract negotiations occupied most of the 2024 offseason for the Dallas Cowboys.
Following months of negotiations, Dallas finally signed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb just before the regular season began. This offseason, they have to consider another extension with Micah Parsons entering the final year of his rookie deal.
If Parsons has his way, this negotiation will go much quicker. The star pass rusher said he wants to get a deal done so he’s not “a headache,” but also so the front office can retain some of their pending free agents.
"I don't want to hold anybody up. I want to see some of these (free agents) back in this locker room. We have a great opportunity. I want to see change. I want to see players here. I want to be as aggressive as we can be. I don't want to be a headache to nobody." — Parsons, via Jon Machota
Parsons, who is just the fifth player in NFL history to record double-digit sacks in their first four seasons, has been adamant that he doesn’t need to reset the market. He saw how limited the Cowboys were this offseason and while we can debate the team’s ability to move money around, Jerry Jones isn’t going to suddenly change his approach.
That’s why it’s refreshing to hear Parsons take this stance. Perhaps Jones will respond with a fair contract that eliminates the need for a long, drawn out process.
