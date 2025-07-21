Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract update given by NFL insider
A majority of the Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, California, over the weekend ahead of Monday's deadline to report to training camp. Micah Parsons was not on the team flight, but is expected to report later in the day.
Parsons comes to camp with contract drama continuing to linger over his head, and NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided the latest.
According to Rapoport, Parsons and the Cowboys have had "conversations" about the deal which will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, but nothing is imminent.
"I'm sure Micah Parsons will get paid, but it doesn't seem like anything is imminent there," Rapoport said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
"Everyone has known for months that Micah Parsons will be [at training camp], will be on time, will be with his team. He's content to wait, and we've seen several big-name edge players get paid this offseason... he knows his money is coming, so he will be there with his teammates.
"We'll see how much he does at practice actually, but he is expected to be there."
Parsons has operated in good faith throughout the offseason program and has been showing up for his team and teammates, and now it is time for the team to reward his efforts on and off of the field.
Let's hope Jerry Jones stops dragging his feet so there are no distractions leading up to the regular season.
