Cowboys might have struck gold with Javonte Williams based on this stat
In need of running back help this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys turned to former Denver Broncos second-round pick Javonte Williams.
While Williams was electric as a rookie in 2021, a severe knee injury cut short his second campaign and he struggled in his final two seasons with Denver. Dallas, however, believed he fit their system and decided to make him their No. 1 running back.
Through three games, that appears to be the right move. Williams has 227 yards and three touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per attempt. What’s more impressive than that is Williams’ ability to pick up yardage after contact.
According to Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life, Williams has picked up 70 percent of his yards after being contacted.
That means that 159 yards for Williams, and 3.69 yards per attempt, are from his ability to push through defenders.
That’s a positive sign for an offense that didn't have a great running attack in 2024. Rico Dowdle emerged and gained more than 1,000 yards but he recorded just two rushing touchdowns and wasn’t the mauler Williams has been.
Dallas took a lot of heat for going cheap at the running back spot, but this time, they may have struck gold.
