Javonte Williams' elite numbers after Week 2 prove Cowboys made right decision
The Dallas Cowboys leaned heavily on their offense in their Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants, and the unit didn't let them down.
The Cowboys would earn an exhilarating 40-37 victory in their home opener behind an offense that was firing on all cylinders.
Even the run game was working for the Cowboys, which is something fans have been wary about for the last couple of seasons.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys superstar Brandon Aubrey is making kicking exciting again
However, it appears the team may have found a permanent number one back for the next few seasons in running back Javonte Williams.
Williams led all rushers with 97 yards on the ground in Sunday's game. The former second-round pick also carried the rock 18 times.
It wasn't just his Week 2 performance that has everyone talking. According to Dan Rogers, Williams is near the top of the leaderboards in most first downs rushed for, most touchdowns, expected points added (EPA), and highest rushing success rate.
Williams is currently seventh in rushing yards in the league with 151 yards. The Cowboys needed a running attack, and so far, Williams is proving to be the player the franchise has been looking for.
MORE: Cowboys WRs to benefit from brutal injury to Chicago Bears star CB
In Week 3, the Cowboys' offense has a real chance to flex their muscles against a battered Chicago Bears team. This could be another monster performance by the offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc