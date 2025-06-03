Dallas Cowboys minicamp dates 2025: Full list of offseason workouts
The Brian Schottenheimer era has been off to a hot start for the Dallas Cowboys, with the new head coach receiving rave reviews from players as they get familiar with each other.
One of the main storylines has been the energy that Schottenheimer has injected into the franchise and the team hopes that will continue as the intensity ramps up for minicamp following the conclusion of OTAs.
Dallas still has a handful of OTA practices remaining before minicamp kicks off in just one week at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The Cowboys' final OTA session will be held on Thursday, June 5. Then, there will be a few days off before the mandatory part of the offseason begins.
When will the team's minicamp begin? Players will return to The Star on Tuesday, June 10, for the first day of mandatory reporting with minicamp running through Thursday, June 12.
Of course, one of the biggest questions will be whether superstar defender Micah Parsons decides to report to the team while he waits for a new contract. Parsons reported for the first day of voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, but has been absent from OTAs.
In previous years, the Cowboys have negotiated deals with star players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb that have gone down to the wire, so everyone is hoping Dallas will learn from the past and act quickly to get a deal done and get Parsons in the building.
If not, it's going to be another drama-filled stay in Oxnard for training camp.
