All eyes on Cowboys' explosive playmaker in intriguing training camp battle
The Dallas Cowboys earned some rave reviews for their 2025 NFL Draft haul, with the value of each pick being a focal point. One of the players who immediately received a positive fan reaction was fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, who emerged as a dynamic offensive playmaker for the Texas Longhorns.
Blue, along with seventh-round pick Phil Mafah, joins a crowded running back room in Dallas that includes veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, who were signed early in the NFL free agency period.
The Cowboys also return versatile running back Deuce Vaughn and fullback Hunter Luepke, making the competition through the summer one that is going to be exciting.
That is why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine identified it as the "most important position battle to watch."
"Blue might be the best chance they have at a big play back at this point in his career," he wrote. "Williams and Sanders have both been through career-altering injuries and have experienced waning production."
Blue has been described as a "speedy and explosive playmaker" who "projects as a satellite back who spells the starter, bringing his big-play ability to the offense."
Dallas' offense has lacked that kind of playmaking out of the backfield, so Blue will instantly become a fan favorite if he delivers on the field.
During his final season at Texas, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and six touchdowns.
While Blue is not expected to begin his rookie year as the Cowboys' lead back, he will have plenty of opportunities to carve out a role and be a difference maker on the offense.
