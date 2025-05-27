Cowboys Country

Cowboys 'most exciting' UDFA signing brings 'significant' college production

The Dallas Cowboys passed on wide receivers during the 2025 NFL Draft, but the team's "most exciting" UDFA signing could make an impact.

Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Josh Kelly scores a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Myles Rowser.
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Josh Kelly scores a touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Myles Rowser. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made a bold move to bolster the wide receiver room during the offseason by adding Pittsburgh Steelers star pass catcher George Pickens in a post-draft trade.

It was a well-received move after the team passed on selecting a receiver in the 2025 NFL draft.

While the team passed on drafting a receiver, they did bring in some promising young players as undrafted free agents, including former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Fresno State playmaker Josh Kelly.

Dallas also signed former Oregon standout Traeshon Holden, who has been generating a lot of hype, but it's Kelly who has been dubbed the team's "most exciting" UDFA signing recently by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.

Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Josh Kelly scores a touchdown against the Cal Poly Mustangs.
Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Josh Kelly scores a touchdown against the Cal Poly Mustangs. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kelly doesn't come with the same 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame or ability to stretch the field as Holden, but he has proven able to contribute wherever he goes, including in his final two years before going pro.

"Josh Kelly posted significant numbers during his final two collegiate seasons between the Washington State Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders," Sobleski wrote. "The wide receiver caught 150 passes for 1,946 yards and 13 touchdowns between those two stops.

"He does lack top-end speed and suddenness. However, Kelly can still be an effective target when working off the line of scrimmage, running sharp routes in the underneath to intermediate ranges and playing through contact."

Having a tough, physical wide receiver who can work underneath would be a great addition to the receiving corps, so it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out.

Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Josh Kelly runs the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Trey Lathan.
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Josh Kelly runs the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Trey Lathan. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

What we do know is that the training camp battle for WR5 or WR6 is going be one of the most intriguing to watch.

