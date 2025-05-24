Cowboys UDFA sends inspirational message after gaining hype at OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver room is generating a lot of hype. A large part of that is because of the addition of George Pickens after a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there are other promising talents in the receiver room.
One of those players is undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden, who began his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to the Oregon Ducks.
Holden has been predicted to make the 53-man roster.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass catcher had an 83.3 percent catch rate in 2024 and has a strong relationship with Cowboys wide receivers coach Junior Adams, who served as co-offensive coordinator and WRs coach during Holden's two years in Oregon.
With the buzz growing around Holden as OTAs ramp up and with minicamp around the corner, Holden sent out an inspirational message on social media.
Holden has had an unorthodox road to the NFL, but he's always kept his eyes on the prize and believes he's where he's supposed to be.
During his final year in college, Holden recorded 45 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 16 yards per reception.
Throughout his career, Holden hauled in 128 passes for 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Holden has every opportunity to make a splash during mandatory minicamp, training camp, and the preseason, so it will be exciting to see what he shows on the field.
