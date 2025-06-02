Cowboys Country

Cowboys' most important camp battle will be vital to success in 2025

Which camp battle will be the most important for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the least feared rushing attacks in the NFL last season. Not even the emergence of Rico Dowdle could save them as they finished 27th in yardage and dead last in rushing touchdowns.

Their dreadful performance in 2024 led to an overhaul this offseason. Dowdle left in free agency and the Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency. They also landed Jaydon Blue from Texas and Phil Mafah from Clemson in the 2025 NFL draft.

MORE: Cowboys' top 'summer breakout candidate' could make defensive splash

With no clear-cut starter on the roster, Alex Ballentine says the battle at running back will be the most important during training camp.

He acknowledged that Dallas has a couple of veterans but believes Blue is the one who could be a difference maker.

Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue runs into the end zone to score after catching a pass from QB Quinn Ewers
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue runs into the end zone to score after catching a pass from QB Quinn Ewers / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

”Blue might be the best chance they have at a big play back at this point in his career. Williams and Sanders have both been through career-altering injuries and have experienced waning production.” — Ballentine

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been adamant that he wants to lean on the ground game. He’s also been preaching competition from the moment he accepted the position.

It’s easy to get excited about the passing attack thanks to the addition of George Pickens, but Schottenheimer knows they have to be better on the ground to find consistent success. That’s why he’s going to keep pushing the backs on this roster, and why Ballentine is spot on with his pick for the most important camp battle.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases

NFL insider thinks Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons' contract for media attention

Cowboys 'biggest strength' for 2025 season is bad news for NFL QBs

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb ranks among NFL elite in historic receiving stat

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Sophy Laufer

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News