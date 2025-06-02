Cowboys' most important camp battle will be vital to success in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the least feared rushing attacks in the NFL last season. Not even the emergence of Rico Dowdle could save them as they finished 27th in yardage and dead last in rushing touchdowns.
Their dreadful performance in 2024 led to an overhaul this offseason. Dowdle left in free agency and the Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency. They also landed Jaydon Blue from Texas and Phil Mafah from Clemson in the 2025 NFL draft.
MORE: Cowboys' top 'summer breakout candidate' could make defensive splash
With no clear-cut starter on the roster, Alex Ballentine says the battle at running back will be the most important during training camp.
He acknowledged that Dallas has a couple of veterans but believes Blue is the one who could be a difference maker.
”Blue might be the best chance they have at a big play back at this point in his career. Williams and Sanders have both been through career-altering injuries and have experienced waning production.” — Ballentine
New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been adamant that he wants to lean on the ground game. He’s also been preaching competition from the moment he accepted the position.
It’s easy to get excited about the passing attack thanks to the addition of George Pickens, but Schottenheimer knows they have to be better on the ground to find consistent success. That’s why he’s going to keep pushing the backs on this roster, and why Ballentine is spot on with his pick for the most important camp battle.
