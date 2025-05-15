Cowboys' most important game of 2025 regular season could spoil the holiday
The Dallas Cowboys now know their path to getting back to the postseason after the NFL's release of the 2025 regular season schedule.
Of course, America's Team will have many primetime moments once again, including big games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
But what game could be the most important of the entire regular season?
As it currently stands, that Christmas Day meeting with the Washington Commanders could check all of those boxes.
The Cowboys will meet the Commanders on Santa's big day, in what could be a game with massive playoff implications.
The rise of the Commanders last season means that everyone is expecting even better things from the franchise in 2025.
At the same time, the Cowboys are looking to prove that last year was a fluke and that injuries derailed what could have been a promising season.
This year, both the Cowboys and Commanders have a lot to prove, and with the talent on both squads, this game could be for all the NFC East marbles.
Sure, it wouldn't be wrong to count out the Philadelphia Eagles from the equation, but this late-season matchup has all the makings of being a season-changing win for the victor.
If you're looking to circle one game on the schedule that is can't miss, it should be this matchup with the Commanders.
