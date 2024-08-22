Cowboys' most important remaining position battle entering preseason finale
The Dallas Cowboys' preseason finaly is on Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and plenty of jobs and roster spots will be on the line.
But with the NFL regular season right around the corner, there is one battle that stands out.
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report shared his thoughts on the Cowboys' most important remaining position battle on the roster entering the weekend, and it's a starting job at stake.
The job that makes the cut has been one we have all kept a close eye on throughout training camp, featuring a highly-touted rookie.
Yes, we're talking about the starting center competition between Brock Hoffman and third-round pick Cooper Beebe, who has made big impressions throughout the preseason.
The competition is important because the team lose last year's starting center, Tyler Biadasz, to the Washington Commanders in free agency.
Last season, Hoffman started in two games at center, but the Cowboys may want to see if they're able to tap into Beebe's potential. As a rookie third-rounder, Beebe's impressive preseason play will likely help him win the job.- Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report
Many fans have been pulling for Beebe to win the job with his incredible potential, and to jumpstart his positional development.
He has shown to be more than capable of holding his own throughout camp and the preseason, so as long as the chemistry with he and Dak Prescott is there, it seems the best decision would be to get the ball with Beebe rolling sooner rather than later.
The Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason finale at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 24.
Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and will air nationally on NFL Network.
