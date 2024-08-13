Cowboys become most valuable sports franchise with eye-popping total
The Dallas Cowboys have long been known as "America's team." Yes, the franchise has been the most popular team in all of the NFL for a few decades. Now, the team has another title they can wave around proudly. It has been reported that the franchise is now the most valuable sports franchise in the world.
MORE: Cowboys are most popular NFL team in the world, according to Google
Sportico's Valuations announced that the Cowboys' value is now at $10.32 billion. Now, if I were to add that up in my brain, that's a lot of egg mcmuffins for Mr. Jones and a lot of money for a team dealing with a few contract negotiations with some of their major stars. Of course the value of the franchise doesn't correlate with contract discussions, at least that's what they want us to believe.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb- Dallas Cowboys deal expected, NFL analyst says
The rich get richer, while fans grow frustrated with an organization that has taken the long road in re-signing their talent. The announcement of the vaule of the franchise will for sure start a spark on social media. However, the best way to calm everyone's nerves would be to bring CeeDee Lamb back as quickly as possible. But for now, raise the banner for the world's richest team.
