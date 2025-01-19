Cowboys must act fast with 'NFL coaching hiring cycle ramped up dramatically'
The Dallas Cowboys started their search for a new head coach later than the rest of the NFL after dragging out the Mike McCarthy negotiation process, and now they will need to act fast.
After the Detroit Lions' shocking upset loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, coaches are expected to start flying off of the shelves.
On Monday, highly sought-after Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn will be free to speak with teams around the league and accept coaching gigs. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will have to conduct their first interviews.
ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on the leaguewide head coaching search and shared his thoughts that every position could be filled by the end of the week.
"That was one of the byproducts of that upset last night in Detroit, because the NFL coaching hiring cycle now has been ramped up dramatically," Schefter said.
"And we can see most if not all of these openings filled by the end of this week."
Outside of the Cowboys, the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are all looking to fill their head coaching vacancies.
The New England Patriots previously filled their opening with the hiring of Mike Vrabel.
We'll see if Jerry Jones and company move fast to secure their next sideline leader, but that's not something he has proven he's willing to do in the past.
