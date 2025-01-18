Cowboys 'intrigued' by hot NFL HC candidate being heavily pursued
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to several former players during the team's search for its next head coach.
One of the early favorites for the job appears to be former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is currently the offensive coordinator of the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, while Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and former star tight end Jason Witten have also been mentioned.
There have also been reports that the Cowboys are monitoring top college running backs coaches who previously played in Dallas.
Now, a report has surfaced that the team is interested in another former player, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who is one of the hottest coaching candidates in the NFL.
"I was also told they're intrigued by Aaron Glenn, the Lions defensive coordinator who played with Dallas for two years back in the day," Fowler said.
"They would like to speak with him... will they wait for him?"
The Lions are currently preparing to host the Washington Commanders on Saturday night in primetime at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions advance to the NFC Championship to take on the winner of Sunday's clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.
If they lose, Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be available to speak to teams.
It's going to be a very important weekend around the league.
