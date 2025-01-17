Adam Schefter drops bomb on Cowboys' hopes of blockbuster coaching hire
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search is heating up, with several candidates with previous NFL experience lining up interviews for the gig.
While names like Kellen Moore, Robert Saleh, and Leslie Frazier have interviews lined up, there are also former players Deion Sanders and Jason Witten who have been floated around regarding the Cowboys' vacancy.
Two names who have yet to officially be linked to Dallas are rockstar Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, but Cowboys Nation was holding out hope.
Unfortunately for those holding out hope of a blockbuster hire, it doesn't seem like it will happen.
ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on Friday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show and discussed the Cowboys' coaching search when he dropped the bomb that Ben Johnson isn't coming to Dallas.
"I don't expect Ben Johnson to be in play in Dallas. I think Jerry has other ideas. I think Ben Johnson has other ideas. And don't think that he's a logical leading candidate there right now," Schefter said.
"He is getting a head coaching job. He is getting one. It's just not going to be in Dallas."
Johnson is one of the hottest coaches on the market and has plenty of potential suitors. Among the most mentioned teams in the Johnson sweepstakes are the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, appear most likely to bring back a former offensive coordinator they stipped play-calling duties from or headline-grabbing coach with no previous NFL experience.
