Dallas Cowboys must cut the cord with failing defensive tackle
It's not just one thing that has led the Dallas Cowboys to a 3-4 start this season. Inadequate offensive play and a defensive unit marred by injury are just two examples of what this team has dealt with. However, it is time to call out some of the poor play that has been happening this season.
2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith didn't have the ideal rookie season. Smith started in three games in 2023 but never gave a performance that would be promising to the front office. Unfortunately, Smith's 2024 campaign has been exactly the same.
Fans had a field day with Smith's Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade last week when the Cowboys played the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. PFF grades are not meant to be the only thing that completes a player's evaluation. But it is hard to ignore the fact that Smith ranks dead last with defensive tackles.
Update on Trevon Diggs injury is nightmare for Cowboys depleted defense
Pulling the plug on such a young player is a difficult thing to do. However, the NFL is a fast-moving business. The Cowboys cannot afford to keep putting Smith on the field if these are the results he is bringing. It is time for the Cowboys to cut Smith.
