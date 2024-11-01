Update on Trevon Diggs injury is nightmare for Cowboys depleted defense
Injuries have decimated the Dallas Cowboys defense, and it doesn't appear as if their luck will be changing anytime soon.
Dallas has yet to get DaRon Bland on the field and they're without Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. As if that wasn't bad enough, Trevon Diggs joined the injury list following their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
What was originally an undisclosed injury was later revealed to be a problem with his calf. Diggs cleared that up when he gave an update earlier this week. On Friday, more news was revealed with Jerry Jones saying on 105.3 The Fan that Diggs has a "tear in his calf."
Diggs burst onto the scene in 2021 when he recorded 11 picks in his second season in the league. He added three more in 2022 and broke up 14 passes.
He then signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 campaign but was only able to play two games before tearing his ACL in practice.
He's played in all seven games this season and has 28 tackles, four pass defenses, and an interception.
We haven't seen Diggs and Bland, who had nine interceptions in 2023, on the field together since Sept. 17, 2023. While Bland is nearing a return, this news makes it sound as if Diggs might be on the shelf longer than expected.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 keys to victory for Week 9
Dallas Cowboys vs Falcons injury report, Week 9: Wednesday, October 30
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
NFC East Power Rankings entering Week 9: Dallas has ground to make up