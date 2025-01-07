Dallas Cowboys must re-sign underrated 'heartbeat of the defense'
The Dallas Cowboys are one of 18 teams already entering the offseason mode after missing out on the NFL playoffs. Their biggest priority right now is to figure out what to do at head coach, with Mike McCarthy sitting in limbo.
Once that's done, they can turn their attention to the roster — where they have several free agents they need to decide on.
MORE: Head coaching candidate who could save Trey Lance's career with Cowboys
While Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Rico Dowdle are going to get the headlines, Todd Archer says Jourdan Lewis is an "under-the-radar offseason priority."
In a piece on ESPN+ (subscription required), Archer says Lewis is more than a slot receiver, calling him the "heartbeat of the defense."
"He is more than just a slot cornerback. In many ways, he is the heartbeat of the defense. He is unafraid, can blitz off the edge and find the ball," Archer said.
MORE: Underrated Cowboys defender projected for $100M in NFL free agency
"His value, however, transcends the field. He prepares and works the right way and is the type of player others follow."
Lewis was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan and has played his entire career in Dallas. He was a free agent in 2024 as well, agreeing to return on a one-year deal.
The veteran cornerback posted a career-high 71 tackles, had eight pass defenses, three tackles for a loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. He also recorded one interception, which was one of the more impressive catches a defensive back made this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were
4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders
4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington
Cowboys' 2024 Player of the Year Awards: Offense, Defense, and Special Teams
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff