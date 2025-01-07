Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys must re-sign underrated 'heartbeat of the defense'

The Dallas Cowboys have several pending free agents but there's one defender they need to make sure returns in 2025.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are one of 18 teams already entering the offseason mode after missing out on the NFL playoffs. Their biggest priority right now is to figure out what to do at head coach, with Mike McCarthy sitting in limbo.

Once that's done, they can turn their attention to the roster — where they have several free agents they need to decide on.

MORE: Head coaching candidate who could save Trey Lance's career with Cowboys

While Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Rico Dowdle are going to get the headlines, Todd Archer says Jourdan Lewis is an "under-the-radar offseason priority."

Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the first half against the Detroit Lions. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In a piece on ESPN+ (subscription required), Archer says Lewis is more than a slot receiver, calling him the "heartbeat of the defense."

"He is more than just a slot cornerback. In many ways, he is the heartbeat of the defense. He is unafraid, can blitz off the edge and find the ball," Archer said.

MORE: Underrated Cowboys defender projected for $100M in NFL free agency

"His value, however, transcends the field. He prepares and works the right way and is the type of player others follow."

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Lewis was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan and has played his entire career in Dallas. He was a free agent in 2024 as well, agreeing to return on a one-year deal.

The veteran cornerback posted a career-high 71 tackles, had eight pass defenses, three tackles for a loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. He also recorded one interception, which was one of the more impressive catches a defensive back made this season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were

4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders

4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington

Cowboys' 2024 Player of the Year Awards: Offense, Defense, and Special Teams

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss

Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News