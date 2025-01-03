7 Dallas Cowboys likely playing their final game with franchise in Week 18
Week 18 signals the end of a frustrating season for the Dallas Cowboys. They're eliminated from playoff contention, and have no shot at a winning record, currently sitting at 7-9.
As they close out the year with a home game against the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys should be looking at the talent on their roster as they prepare for a re-tooling in the offseason — possibly with a new coaching staff.
With them focusing on players who will likely be here in 2025, here's a look at seven Cowboys who are heading into their final game with the franchise.
Andrew Booth, CB
When it was clear Nahshon Wright wasn't going to make the team, Dallas sent him to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Booth, Jr. A second-round pick in 2022, Booth never made an impact with the Vikings and hoped to find new life under Mike Zimmer.
Dallas has had to turn to Booth often due to injuries but he hasn't been impressive. He has 15 tackles and one pass break up but is targeted often by opposing teams and has been beaten far too many times. It was worth rolling the dice, but Booth isn't in the future plans.
Linval Joseph, DT
A reunion with Mike Zimmer was enticing enough for Linval Joseph to sign with Dallas. At 36 years of age, he's given them more than most would have expected. As a rotational run defender, Joseph has 19 tackles and 2.0 sacks this season. He's been servicable but this was never a long-term arrangement.
Dalvin Cook, RB
The Cowboys were so bad in the ground game early this season that the fan base was fired up to see Dalvin Cook get some snaps.
He did get a few, but not much more than that.
Cook has appeared in two games and has 20 yards on eight rushing attempts and 10 on one reception. He would have been a better option than Ezekiel Elliott, but that's not saying much given the fact that Elliott never should have been signed. With Elliott recently released, Cook might get time in Week 18. Whether or not he does, Week 18 will be his swan song in Big D.
Carl Lawson, DE
One of the most impressive offseason moves for Dallas was also one of the quietest. Carl Lawson was signed following an ACL tear suffered by Sam Williams. Originally, he was on the practice squad but made his way to the active roster and has been a solid pass rusher.
Lawson has 5.0 sacks in 14 games while being credited with 18 pressures and 15 QB hits. It would be nice to see him back as a depth piece but with Williams set to return in 2025 and Marshawn Kneeland needing snaps, it's probably not going to happen.
Trey Lance, QB
Jerry Jones outsmarted himself in 2023 when he sent a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Trey Lance. A former No. 3 overall pick, Lance was once seen as a future starter in the NFL but he lost his job to Brock Purdy.
In Dallas, he couldn't beat out Cooper Rush and has spent nearly the entire season on the bench. In three appearances, Lance has 22 yards on 5-of-7 passing with no touchdowns and an interception. He might not even see the field this weekend but if he does, it will be the final time as a Cowboy.
Brandin Cooks, WR
When Dallas landed Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans last season, it felt like a win. Cooks is a journeyman but put up a 1,000-yard season everywhere he went.
That won't be the case with the Cowboys, unfortunately. He might not even hit that total in two seasons.
Cooks had 657 yards in 2023 and has just 244 this year. He missed seven games due to a knee injury but hasn't been effective when he's been on the field. At 31 years of age, it might be tough for him to secure a lucrative deal in the offseason and it surely won't be with Dallas.
Osa Odighizuwa, DT
A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Osa Odighizuwa was a home run selection for the Cowboys. He enters this weekend with 169 tackles and 13 career sacks and has developed into one of the top interior pass rushers in the NFC.
After recording 39 pressures in his first three seasons in the league, Odighizuwa has 30 this year according to Pro Football Reference. That's why he's being projected to land a massive deal this offseason, which isn't something the Dallas front office will be willing to match.
