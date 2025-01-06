Cowboys must say goodbye to recent NFL Draft first-round pick
The Dallas Cowboys are turning the page on the 2024-25 season. A page that they have been wanting to turn for quite some time.
The team finished 7-9 on the year and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2020.
Drastic changes will need to be made, and the first will be the coaching staff.
MORE: NFL insider reveals where Cowboys are leaning in Mike McCarthy saga
However, there are some major decisions that need to be made on the field as well. For instance, it's time for the franchise to cut ties with their 2023 first-round pick.
Mazi Smith was the 26th selection of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys expected Smith to make an immediate impact on the field. However, his impact has yet to be felt.
According to Pro Football Focus, Smith ranks as the 207th-best interior defensive lineman out of 219 players.
Smith's running defense grade is an abysmal 35.9, whereas his pass rush grade isn't much better at 46.9.
In the Cowboys Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders, Smith played 26 snaps. The team is giving him the opportunity, yet Smith has not been able to capture the moment.
The Cowboys cannot afford to have another slow year of development from Smith. In what will likely be an all-in season for head coach Mike McCarthy, the team will not be as patient with Smith. Letting him go may be a serious discussion this offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders
4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 18: Summing up Cowboys stagnant season
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff