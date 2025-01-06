NFL insider reveals where Cowboys are leaning in Mike McCarthy saga
The Dallas Cowboys have a few big-time decisions to make this offseason, starting with the future of their head coach, Mike McCarthy.
Following their last season loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, many expected the franchise to begin the process of determining their next steps with McCarthy. Instead, however, it appears that they are in no hurry to do so.
That said, we may now know which way Jerry Jones could be leaning with his decision.
MORE: Mike McCarthy's future with Cowboys may depend on whether anyone else wants the job
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys seem to be leaning toward signing McCarthy to an extension and bringing him back next season.
"This is one of those fluid situations where it certainly sounds like Jerry Jones is in favor of bringing back Mike McCarthy," Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up. "I also could see this situation, flipping and turning. But going into today, it is more likely that he's safe than out, and we'll see how conversations unfold in the weeks ahead, and days ahead."
Of course, that doesn't guarantee that McCarthy will be back on the sidelines at AT&T Stadium next fall. The Cowboys are still far from the end of the process of deciding his future, and while the ultimate decision still lies with Jones, his stance could change depending on conversations within the franchise.
In fact, according to Schefter, there are those in the organization who are not neccisarily on board with the idea of McCarthy returning at all. Not only that, but it appears that there is already a team that could be interested in him, should the Cowboys elect to go in another direction.
MORE: Jerry Jones' lack of urgency on a Mike McCarthy decision could set team back for years
"I don't know that everybody in the organization feels that way," Schefter said. "Mike McCarthy's contract is also up. He's going to have the opportunity to interview in other places. If it comes to that, I can see a place like New Orleans being interested in Mike McCarthy."
Either way, it appears that the Cowboys are going to take their time, and explore all their options before making things final.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc