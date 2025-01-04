Round 1 shakeup leads to ideal Dallas Cowboys pick in recent mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot to consider this offseason, starting with the status of head coach Mike McCarthy.
As soon as they get that figured out, their attention will turn to their roster. Several pending free agents are set to leave, and with the Jones family still trying to explain their lack of salary cap space, most of those improvements will have to come through the draft.
Currently slated to pick 13th overall, Dallas can land a premium talent. That’s exactly what happens in the latest mock draft form The 33rd Team. What they call a big shakeup “in the top four” has Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty sticking around long enough for the Cowboys to bring him home.
Jeanty has been vocal about a desire to play for the Cowboys after playing his high school football in Frisco.
During his final season at Boise State, Jeanty racked up 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s a dynamic back who could transform the Cowboys offense — which is something they need following a disappointing 2024 campaign.
