Cowboys named 'best fit' for one of the top available NFL free agent LB
The Dallas Cowboys, who have notoriously been written off as cheap when it comes to NFL free agency and trades, have broken some trends this offseason.
Despite this reputation, they have made a handful of moves that should position them for better things to come in 2025.
With their free agent signings, the Cowboys will also be working to extend a trio of All-Pro players who will become free agents in 2026, which could affect their activity in the coming months.
MORE: Cowboys free agency decision opens door for All-Pro waiting on extension
ESPN's Bill Barnwell suggests that the Cowboys may not be done making moves, and has them as a potential landing spot for former Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White.
Barnwell explained why White has yet to be signed, saying, "Teams prioritized paying three-down linebackers Nick Bolton and Robert Spillane early in free agency, but even while White has been an every-down linebacker, he might not have a ton of teams seeing him as that sort of player in their own defenses."
The Cowboys already have five linebackers with starting experience, and it seems unlikely they will sign anyone to deter from Marist Liufau and DeMarvion Overshown's development.
It is worth noting that Overshown may not be available until midseason, and Damone Clark has been viewed as a cut candidate, which could open the door for White in Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys find Dak Prescott an elite weapon in latest mock draft
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: LB breakdown, analysis
Cowboys' biggest remaining roster needs include most important position on field