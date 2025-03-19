Cowboys slammed for 'borderline bizarre' work in NFL free agency grade
It's been a far more active offseason for the Dallas Cowboys this year than it was in 2024. That doesn't mean it's been a success, however.
Dallas was able to retain Osa Odighizuwa but lost Rico Dowdle, Chuma Edoga, Chauncey Golston, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Jourdan Lewis in free agency. They also saw the end of an era with Zack Martin retiring.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys scheduled to meet with contested catch specialist WR
They've replaced a few of their outgoing free agents, although they've done so with minimal contracts and flyers on former first-round picks. That's why USA Today's Nate Davis isn't impressed with their work.
Davis issued grades to all 32 teams for their work during the first week of free agency and the Cowboys were given a D. Davis said they got off to a nice start with the Odighizuwa extension but then reverted to form as they lost key pieces.
"Dallas downgraded from DE Chauncey Golston to bring back Dante Fowler Jr. and let promising (and fresh) Dowdle go, opting instead for a dubious RB tandem of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Trades for former first-round LB Kenneth Murray and CB Kaiir Elam were borderline bizarre if not all that costly for players who likely otherwise would’ve been cut." — Davis, USA Today
Davis missed the mark saying Dallas downgraded from Golston to Fowler, but the rest of his statement is fair. As is his opinion that they're once again waiting too long to extend a superstar player.
"Micah Parsons seems destined to wait for his second contract … until Jones is likely obligated to pay him more than what Chase just got from Cincinnati." — Davis, USA Today
In all honesty, Dallas doesn't deserve to be in the top tier of move makers this offseason. That said, a D feels rather harsh considering they've at least given themselves a fighting chance with their moves.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries