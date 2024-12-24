Cowboys named 'perfect fit' for former first-round running back
The Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention and can begin shifting focus to the upcoming offseason where there will be several needs for the team to address.
While Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer's futures in Dallas are up in the air, there is no question about the biggest weaknesses on the roster.
The Cowboys need to add playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, most notably a wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb and another running back who can consistently produce.
While there is a growing consensus that the Cowboys should draft Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who went to high school in Frisco, Texas, where the Cowboys' team facility is located, the team is being linked to a former first-rounder who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.
According to Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department, the Cowboys are a "perfect fit" for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
"Dallas entered this weekend averaging just 91.2 rushing yards per game, which is the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Lead backs Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott are both impending free agents in the offseason, so the front office will undoubtedly be in the running back market this spring," the article reads.
"Harris is an intriguing option since he had over 1,000 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns during the first three years of his career. In 2024, he’s averaging the second-highest yards per game (67.5) of his career and needs just 123 yards to break the quadruple-digit mark again. Plus, the former first-round pick will only be 27 in March."
The Cowboys were hesitant to pay Derrick Henry $8 million per year last offseason, and that was a big miss.
Harris is expected to command $9 million annualy, according to Spotrac. Henry was 30 years old when he was available this past offseason, while Harris will be 27 years old next season.
Could the Cowboys pull the trigger and bring Harris in to work as a tandem with Rico Dowdle, who has emerged as one of the NFL's best running backs since taking over as RB1 in Dallas? It will definitely be something to watch as the Cowboys look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024.
