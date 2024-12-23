Mike McCarthy isn't allowing unknown future phase him as season closes
Even though a postseason appearance is out of the question, the Dallas Cowboys still have a lot to play for as the 2024 season wraps up. Winning out would mean the team would secure a winning season for the fourth straight season, a feat that many teams can only dream of.
Of course, with no postseason coming up, it is easy for the fanbase to look ahead toward the future. A future that may not have head coach Mike McCarthy included.
McCarthy does not have a contract in place for the 2025 season.
MORE: 'Proud' Jerry Jones doubling down on Mike McCarthy return to Cowboys?
However, when speaking with the media on Monday, that is the least of his worries at the moment.
When speaking with the media, McCarthy briefly discussed his future.
MORE: 3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys are better off missing the NFL playoffs
“I believe in time and place and this isn’t the time or place. ," McCarthy said. "I’m more focused on (the rest of the team/coaches). It benefits everybody for me just to stay on course.”
McCarthy's tenure in Dallas has been heavily scrutinized this season. Three straight 12-5 seasons with no conference championship performances, followed by a season where the team missed the postseason, isn't what Cowboys fans expect from the franchise. However, if the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was any indicator, this team is still playing hard for McCarthy.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may not pull the plug on the McCarthy era after the season. However, next season will become an NFC Championship appearance or bust season. The pressure is just beginning if McCarthy is around in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
7 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys Week 16 win over Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Buccaneers Week 16
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 16 Player of the Game
Mike McCarthy reacts to Dallas Cowboys missing NFL playoffs