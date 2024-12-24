Mike Zimmer comments on potential Cowboys return following ‘hard’ year
The Dallas Cowboys have won four of their past five games — and it should have been five in a row if not for a special team's mistake in Week 14. During that stretch, the defense has been doing the heavy-lifting, including this past Sunday night when they forced two turnovers in the closing minutes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In addition to creating turnovers, the Dallas defense sacked Baker Mayfield four times leaving him uncomfortable in the pocket.
MORE: Will Cowboys play Trey Lance? Mike McCarthy reveals plans moving forward
All of this is a credit to the work Mike Zimmer has done. While he's been aided by the return of Micah Parsons — who missed four games with a high ankle sprain — Zimmer has gotten the most out of this unit despite several injuries at all three levels.
Those injuries contributed to a slow start to the season for Dallas, which Zimmer recently admitted was difficult. The 68-year-old was out of the NFL since 2021 and said he's "had a blast" returning to Dallas, but that he's not ready to say he will return in 2025.
Parsons has been adamant that he wants Zimmer to return, but the front office still hasn't decided if head coach Mike McCarthy will be back.
Owner/GM Jerry Jones has left the door open for both to return, even saying they're essentially tied together at this point. If Jones does decide to run it back with this staff, it sounds as though Zimmer might need a little push to return for one more year.
