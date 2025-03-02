Cowboys named possible 'suitor' for former Offensive Player of the Year
One of the biggest weaknesses on the Dallas Cowboys roster is at wide receiver, with no proven depth behind star wideout CeeDee Lamb.
Following the Washington Commanders' move to land Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, another NFC West pass catcher is being linked to the NFC East.
According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cowboys are a possible "suitor" for Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp, who the team informed they would be moving on from during the offseason.
MORE: 3 NFL Combine Day 3 standouts the Cowboys could target at WR
"The Cowboys will be in the market for a No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. They have some hope that Jonathan Mingo, their trade-deadline acquisition from Carolina, can evolve into that, but obviously it's too soon to know and they will be in the market to add at that position," Graziano wrote.
"They could end up being a Cooper Kupp suitor if his price drops far enough. Dallas also will look to add a dynamic player at running back to pair with Rico Dowdle, who finished the season strong for them."
In 2021, Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.
While injuries have hampered Kupp's career in recent seasons, taking a flier on the veteran would be an intriguing option to add to the Cowboys offense in the short-term.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 Cowboys prospects who stole the show on NFL Combine Day 2
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
40-yard dash king thrilled about Dallas Cowboys meeting, potential fit
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries