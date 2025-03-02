3 NFL Combine Day 3 standouts the Cowboys could target at WR
The Dallas Cowboys need to find another wide receiver to start alongside CeeDee Lamb. While Jalen Tolbert deserves credit for the leap he made in his third season, he's best suited as a WR3 — which was the plan in 2024 before Brandin Cooks was injured.
Thankfully, there are plenty of options available for them in the 2025 NFL Draft. Big names such as Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan have been discussed but during Day 3 of the NFL Combine, others made a case for themselves.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons defends WR following NFL Combine backlash
Here's a look at three wide receivers who stood out on Saturday, which should have caught the eye of the decision-makers in Dallas.
Jimmy Horn Jr.,Colorado
It's difficult to stand out at Colorado with so much star power. Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Coach Prime get a lot of attention but it was still impossible to overlook Jimmy Horn Jr. during his time with the Buffaloes.
Horn recorded 2,901 all-purpose yards in two seasons with seven touchdowns. On Saturday, he showed that he deserves to get a chance to keep racking up yards at the next level.
He not only posted a respectable 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, but hit 38 inches on the vertical jump, and 10 feet, 8 inches on the broad jump. He then excelled during the gauntlet drill, capping off a strong day.
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Iowa State doesn't have many star wideouts in the NFL, but they could have two in this class. Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins both had sensational days on Saturday. Higgins, however, made more of a splash.
Everyone knew Noel would post a good time in the 40, which he did (4.39). Higgins wasn't too far off that with a 4.47 which is phenomenal for a player who measured 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds. It wasn't just his speed that stood out; Higgins posted impressive numbers in every drill before taking to the field and earning more praise.
He's an all-around weapon who could find himself going early on Day 2 after this showing.
Matthew Golden, Texas
A lingering high ankle sprain kept Matthew Golden from doing every drill on Saturday, but he did more than enough to boost his draft stock.
While all eyes were on his teammate Isaiah Bond, it was Golden who exploded during the 40-yard dash. The Texas wideout ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash (originally listed as an unofficial 4.3) which proved to be the fastest time on Day 3.
He already proved he could handle a heavy workload with 987 yards and nine touchdowns during his final season. Now, he’s shown he can outrun every other prospect. For the Cowboys, that type of game-breaking speed would make a massive difference.
