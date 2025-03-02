3 NFL Combine Day 3 standouts the Cowboys could target at WR

Jayden Higgins is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.87 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 46 out of 3408 WR from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/bew6rmnwBD pic.twitter.com/iOEFCg0HFX