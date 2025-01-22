3 sleeper WR prospects the Cowboys should consider drafting
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory, and a new head coach will need to reload and rebuild the roster to get the team back into playoff contention.
With 25 players set to hit free agency, the Cowboys have numerous needs to address in both free agency and the draft.
One of the biggest areas of need is at wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, and here are three sleeper options for the Cowboys to consider as they look to strengthen their receiving corps.
Matthew Golden, Texas
Matthew Golden became known at Texas for being a downfield threat and his ability to track the ball, leading to numerous circus catches. After transferring from Houston, he was expected to be the No. 2 or 3 receiver behind Isaiah Bond and Ryan Wingo.
However, he outshined both, leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns during his lone season with the Longhorns. In 2024 Golden had 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
Golden has recently been projected as high as the first round, thanks to his standout plays in the College Football Playoff. However, he's more often seen as a second or third-round pick, making him an intriguing sleeper option for the Cowboys.
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Even in an offense that prioritized the running game and struggled with poor quarterback play, Ayomanor managed to put up impressive numbers and showcase a highlight reel of plays. Projected to be drafted in the late second or early third round, Ayomanor is an ideal prospect given the Cowboys' other needs.
In his freshman season, he recorded 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, in his sophomore year, he followed up with 63 catches for 831 yards and six more touchdowns.
While Ayomanor isn't the quickest wide receiver, he makes up for it with a quick burst off the line and strong, reliable hands. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, his physicality and big frame would give the Cowboys something they have been missing since Dez Bryant.
Tez Johnson, Oregon
Tez Johnson's speed allows him to create separation with ease, and his impressive agility after the catch makes him a great fit for a Cowboys offense that could use a reliable playmaker in the short-to-intermediate game.
While he's not primarily known as a deep threat, Johnson still has the speed to stretch the field when needed. Johnson is also one of the most experienced wide receivers in this draft class, with nearly five years of college playing experience and almost 4,000 career receiving yards.
Johnson, like the other two wide receivers, is projected to be drafted in the third round. However, he stands out as one of the most dynamic athletes in that range.
