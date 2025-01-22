Cowboys Country

3 sleeper WR prospects the Cowboys should consider drafting

These three wide receivers would instantly give a boost to the Dallas Cowboys receiving corps.

Koby Skillern

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden catches a pass during the second half of the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Ohio State.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden catches a pass during the second half of the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Ohio State. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory, and a new head coach will need to reload and rebuild the roster to get the team back into playoff contention.

With 25 players set to hit free agency, the Cowboys have numerous needs to address in both free agency and the draft.

One of the biggest areas of need is at wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, and here are three sleeper options for the Cowboys to consider as they look to strengthen their receiving corps.

MORE: Cowboys select superstar playmaking WR in 2025 NFL mock draft

Matthew Golden, Texas

Matthew Golden, Texas Longhorns football
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden catches a pass during the second half of the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Golden became known at Texas for being a downfield threat and his ability to track the ball, leading to numerous circus catches. After transferring from Houston, he was expected to be the No. 2 or 3 receiver behind Isaiah Bond and Ryan Wingo.

However, he outshined both, leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns during his lone season with the Longhorns. In 2024 Golden had 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

MORE: Cowboys' projected compensatory picks in 2025 NFL draft revealed

Golden has recently been projected as high as the first round, thanks to his standout plays in the College Football Playoff. However, he's more often seen as a second or third-round pick, making him an intriguing sleeper option for the Cowboys.

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor catches a pass while being hit
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor catches a pass while being hit / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Even in an offense that prioritized the running game and struggled with poor quarterback play, Ayomanor managed to put up impressive numbers and showcase a highlight reel of plays. Projected to be drafted in the late second or early third round, Ayomanor is an ideal prospect given the Cowboys' other needs.

In his freshman season, he recorded 62 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, in his sophomore year, he followed up with 63 catches for 831 yards and six more touchdowns.

While Ayomanor isn't the quickest wide receiver, he makes up for it with a quick burst off the line and strong, reliable hands. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, his physicality and big frame would give the Cowboys something they have been missing since Dez Bryant.

MORE: 7 upcoming FAs Cowboys should consider from Conference Championships

Tez Johnson, Oregon

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches the ball during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tez Johnson's speed allows him to create separation with ease, and his impressive agility after the catch makes him a great fit for a Cowboys offense that could use a reliable playmaker in the short-to-intermediate game.

While he's not primarily known as a deep threat, Johnson still has the speed to stretch the field when needed. Johnson is also one of the most experienced wide receivers in this draft class, with nearly five years of college playing experience and almost 4,000 career receiving yards.

Johnson, like the other two wide receivers, is projected to be drafted in the third round. However, he stands out as one of the most dynamic athletes in that range.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason

Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc


Published |Modified
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/Draft