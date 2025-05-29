CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens 'awesome' relationship impressing Cowboys staff
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer got a good look at his new team during Thursday's OTAs.
There are plenty of new faces to get to know on the roster this season, including new wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens will have high expectations this season with the Cowboys' offense, and there's a good reason behind it. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star had been the number one option during his time in Pittsburgh. Now, he'll look to blend in with another number one option in CeeDee Lamb.
Schottenheimer was asked about Pickens ahead of practice on Thursday when he shared an entertaining story highlighting the relationship between the two star receivers.
"There was a play, and it really wasn't anything that George did, but we were in the red zone and we were in kind of a spread formation and we hit him for a touchdown. Joe (Milton) did on a little bender, a little skinny post, down in the low red zone," Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic.
"CeeDee (Lamb) was on the other side. When CeeDee broke out, he looked back to see where the ball went and he saw George in the end zone, kind of dragging his toes. CeeDee was like, 'Yessss!' (throwing up his arms). I think his excitement for knowing that we've added some pieces, which will add to the competition. It was cool to see a guy like CeeDee be excited."
When the trade was made, there were questions about whether the two receivers could exist in the same offense together, but that doesn't seem to be a concern in Dallas.
"Those two guys' relationship is awesome. They're spending a lot of time together. I think it's great for CeeDee to have someone like George," Schottenheimer added. "Not that George is a young player, but someone that GP really looks up to in CeeDee. They obviously have trained some together. That relationship is really cool. I'm enjoying just kind of sitting back and watching it develop."
The Cowboys will need this duo to be their best if they expect to do anything special in Schottenheimer's first year as the head coach of the franchise. It could be a very special season for the Cowboys' offense.
