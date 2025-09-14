Cowboys vs Giants: What channel is game on for Week 2 of 2025 NFL season?
The Dallas Cowboys struggled at home during the 2024 NFL campaign, but they're hoping to get things started on the right foot in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas is a strong favorite in the NFC East matchup against the division rival New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys have avoided starting a season 0-2 for 14 consecutive years, and they have been dominate against the Giants in recent history, winning 15 of the last 16 matchups and eight straight.
For the Cowboys, it's a great chance to build off the positive moments fans saw in a hard-fought Week 1 loss to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys enter the game as 5.5-point favorites, so it could turn out to be a fun afternoon for the Dallas faithful.
But, how can you watch? We've got you covered.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 48.5
Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 48.5
