3 key matchups that will decide Dallas Cowboys vs Giants showdown in Week 2
After falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, the Dallas Cowboys head home to host the New York Giants in Week 2.
It's another NFC East showdown for Dallas, and this time, they're favored to come out with the win. That's understandable given the fact that they've won 13 straight against New York when Dak Prescott is the starter.
MORE: Cowboys no longer concerned with Micah Parsons, focused forward
Still, it won't all be on Prescott. Instead, Dallas will need to win multiple matchups to pull off the victory, including the following three.
Tyler Booker vs. Dexter Lawrence
Tyler Booker had a remarkable debut for the Cowboys, but didn't get a chance to prove himself against one of the top defensive tackles in the game. Jalen Carter was ejected before the Cowboys' first snap, eliminating what would have been a phenomenal matchup.
MORE: Cowboys star describes team's 'most dangerous group' mentality ahead of Week 2
This weekend, he gets a chance to do what he missed out on in Week 1, go up against a dominant defender.
Dexter Lawrence is a 342-pound monster, who has been one of the most effective interior defenders in the NFL for seven seasons. Booker won't be alone in facing him, but there will be times the rookie is one-on-one with Lawrence. If he can't keep the nose tackle at bay, it could lead to some stalled drives for the Dallas offense.
CeeDee Lamb vs. Paulson Adebo/Deonte Banks/Dru Phillips
Anyone with CeeDee Lamb in fantasy should just consider Week 2 a win.
Lamb enters this game with more determination than ever. Not only is he trying to erase the memory of his key drops from Week 1, but he's looking for revenge against the Giants' secondary.
MORE: Cowboys' top 2026 NFL Draft need identified entering Week 2 of NFL season
He specifically called out nickel corner Dru Phillips for the tackle that injured Lamb's shoulder in 2024. While those two will square off, Lamb moves all over the field, so Paulson Adebo and Deonte Banks will also have a chance at slowing him down.
It won't be easy, but if New York wants to have any chance in this one, they have to keep Lamb from going off.
Dante Fowler Jr. vs. James Hudson III
Matt Eberflus moved his defensive ends around quite a bit in the opener, with Dante Fowler splitting his time between right and left EDGE. This weekend, Fowler should see more looks on the right side, since it would put him against James Hudson III.
With Andrew Thomas injured, Hudson is in line to start and he's struggled throughout his career in pass protection. He's especially had issues with speed, which is why Fowler, and even Sam Williams, make sense on this side for Dallas.
Russell Wilson has had some success against the Cowboys in his career, but that won't be the case if he spends much of the game running from pressure.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Jerry Jones looks to reclaim 'Gambler' title with Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
Russell Wilson's history vs. Cowboys could strike fear into hearts of Dallas fans
Cowboys' pass rush could shine vs depleted Giants offensive line in Week 2
Cowboys' standout UDFA to be elevated from practice squad for Week 2
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc