Jerry Jones looks to reclaim 'Gambler' title with Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used one of his classic analogies to explain his mindset behind the Micah Parsons trade.

Nikki Chavanelle

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones attends the Big 12 football game between Texas Tech and Texas.
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones attends the Big 12 football game between Texas Tech and Texas. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Making big bets isn't for the faint of heart, but if your pockets are as deep as Jerry Jones', you can afford to gamble. That is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys owner did last month when he traded away former first-rounder Micah Parsons.

Shipping off a fan favorite (and one of the NFL's best pass rushers) has caused quite an uproar for Jones, though the savvy businessman thinks it could pay off if he plays his cards right.

“I don’t do it for fun," Jones told reporters on Friday. "I can wear tension which goes with risk. I hate to use the old adage, but that riverboat gambler on the next card, may own the boat and he’s charming or they may throw him in the river based on where that card went. That’s when he’s at his very best, when he doesn’t know what’s going to happen.

Micah Parsons with the Packers
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) reacts in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"But I’ll tell you one damn thing, that riverboat gambler knows how to swim because he’s been thrown in there before.”

By trading Parsons, the Cowboys front office have secured draft picks for the future and opened up cap space.

According to Jones, he now has about $200 million more to play with, which could go towards more aggressive free agent acquisitions.

“There’s a lot of room in $200 million," Jones said.

Micah Parsons after first win with Green Bay
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field. / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier on Friday, Jones spoke with the hosts of 105.3 The Fan explaining his boom-or-bust mindset.

"This was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak (Prescott)," Jones said.

