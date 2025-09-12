Jerry Jones looks to reclaim 'Gambler' title with Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade
Making big bets isn't for the faint of heart, but if your pockets are as deep as Jerry Jones', you can afford to gamble. That is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys owner did last month when he traded away former first-rounder Micah Parsons.
Shipping off a fan favorite (and one of the NFL's best pass rushers) has caused quite an uproar for Jones, though the savvy businessman thinks it could pay off if he plays his cards right.
“I don’t do it for fun," Jones told reporters on Friday. "I can wear tension which goes with risk. I hate to use the old adage, but that riverboat gambler on the next card, may own the boat and he’s charming or they may throw him in the river based on where that card went. That’s when he’s at his very best, when he doesn’t know what’s going to happen.
"But I’ll tell you one damn thing, that riverboat gambler knows how to swim because he’s been thrown in there before.”
By trading Parsons, the Cowboys front office have secured draft picks for the future and opened up cap space.
According to Jones, he now has about $200 million more to play with, which could go towards more aggressive free agent acquisitions.
“There’s a lot of room in $200 million," Jones said.
Earlier on Friday, Jones spoke with the hosts of 105.3 The Fan explaining his boom-or-bust mindset.
"This was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak (Prescott)," Jones said.
