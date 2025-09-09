NFC East power rankings Week 2: Cowboys have some ground to cover
There were two NFC East showdowns in Week 1 as the Dallas Cowboys lost on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night while the Washington Commanders won at home against the New York Giants.
That gives the division an even with two teams at 1-0 and two at 0-1. Records aside, how do they stack up against one another heading into the second week of the season?
MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Where do Cowboys land after Week 1 loss?
That’s the question we answer with this Week 2 NFC East power rankings.
4. New York Giants
After just one week, the Giants are already fielding questions about their starting quarterback. Brian Daboll says Russell Wilson will keep the job, which is probably the right call.
His stat line was rough on Sunday but the offensive line was a mess and the running game was nowhere to be found. Even if Wilson improves, they’ll have a tough task in Week 2 facing an upset Dallas team.
3. Dallas Cowboys
Dallas deserves a lot of credit for how they fought against the Eagles in Week 1, but they still fell short against the defending champs. They should feel good about themselves going forward since they could have won had it not been for some horrible drops from CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Jerry Jones said what all Cowboys fans noticed about Micah Parsons in Packers debut
That said, the Cowboys are often guilty of self-sabotage. Eventually, they have to start making these important plays, otherwise they’ll always just be close to being good.
2. Washington Commanders
The Commanders not only won with authority, but they also uncovered another breakout star. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 82 yards and a touchdown in his debut.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer isn't worried about target total for George Pickens in Week 1
After making the NFC Championship Game last year, the Commanders remain a major threat and are the biggest threat to Philly at the moment.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The defending NFL champions started out with a win over the Cowboys. They overcame a motivated team and a long weather delay to secure the 1-0 start.
They’re now preparing for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be the game of the week.
