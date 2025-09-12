Cowboys' standout UDFA to be elevated from practice squad for Week 2
Dallas Cowboys Nation will be very happy about some roster moves expected to be made ahead of the team's clash with the division rival New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.
With DaRon Bland suffering from an injury suffered during practice earlier this week, the team will need to call in some reinforcements.
According to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, the man getting a promotion for Sunday afternoon will be defensive back Zion Childress, a standout undrafted free agent who became a fan favorite during training camp and the preseason.
MORE: DaRon Bland gets optimistic injury timeline update from Cowboys' Stephen Jones
Jones revealed the information during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday evening.
The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back was a two-time team captain at Kentucky after transferring from Texas State, showing his ability to make an immediate impact.
During his final year with the Wildcats, Childress recorded 55 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys urged to trade for former first-round pick to bolster secondary
The opportunity for Childress to make an immediate impact will be there in Week 2, so we'll have to see if he continue to build off of the momentum he gained during the preseason.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants on Sunday afternoon is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
