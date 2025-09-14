Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants odds for Week 2 of 2025 NFL season
In a matter of hours, the Dallas Cowboys take the field at AT&T Stadium for a Week 2 showdown against the division rival New York Giants as the NFL regular season rolls on.
Both teams are aiming for their first win of the 2025 campaign, while the Cowboys are hoping to expend an impressive streak.
The Cowboys enter Sunday looking to extend a 14-season streak of avoiding a 0-2 start, which is the second-longest active streak in the league behind the Green Bay Packers (19). Dallas has also won 15 of the last 16 meetings between the two teams, including eight straight.
Will the streak continue on Sunday? The oddsmakers are on their side.
Entering the afternoon kickoff, ESPN BET favors the Cowboys by five points over the visiting G-Men, while the over/under is set for 48.5 total points.
With the moneyline, the Cowboys are -240 favorites, and the Giants are +200 underdogs. That means a $100 bet on the Giants would land you a $200 return, but you would need to be willing to risk $240 to net $100 in profit.
Additional information on how to catch Sunday's game can be seen below.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys viewing info
Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 48.5
